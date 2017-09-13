Follow Yami Gautam style for satisfying the diet trip
New Delhi, September 13: Breaking stereotype that healthy food is boring, actress Yami Gautam asserts that a little modification can make a nutritious meal scrumptious.
Some of Yami’s modification mantra’s are -:
• Replace white rice with Quinoa.
• Enjoy fox nuts (Makhana) between the meals.
• Satisfy your ice creams cravings with frozen yogurt.
• To kill ‘cake cravings’ eat carrot cake
Averring that starving is not required, Yami said, “Following a healthy diet plan is not as difficult as it sounds and one definitely doesn’t have to stay hungry.”
“In fact you need to eat the right food in every 2 hours. Just by making a few replacements for your cravings, you can achieve the level of fitness you desire,” she added.
So the next time you think of going on a diet trip, travel Yami style for a satisfying journey!
(ANI)