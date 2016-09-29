Following Indian Army’s surgical strikes inside LoC ; Frustrated Pakistan violate ceasefire in Rajouri, Baramulla

New Delhi, Sep 29: Following Indian Army’s surgical strikes inside the Line of Control, the surprised Pakistani forces tried to retaliate and violated the ceasefire in Rajouri and Baramulla sectors. Top sources told Times of India that Pak Rangers fired at Border Security Force (BSF) posts in these two areas around 4 am, when Indian army’s commandos are learnt to have returned after carrying the surgical strikes.

Top officials said that BSF has been asked to be on highest ‘operational alert’ and all senior commanders and second in command at all border outposts along the International Border have been asked to patrol the area, while jawans have been asked to respond to any unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

All the units in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu have been asked to be ready for any aggression from Pakistan side.

Meanwhile, the BSF has also asked civil administrations in Punjab and Jammu to take people living in bordering villages to the safety as Pakistan may indulge in heavy firing out of frustration.

BSF had last year given befitting reply to unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers for three months after which Pak Rangers DG called DG BSF in October 2015 and requested him to stop the firing as many Pakistanis had been killed, said sources.