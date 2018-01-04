Following Kamala Mills fire tragedy, another fire accident kills 4

Precisely one week after the major Kamala Mills fire which killed 14 people, another fire tragedy claimed the lives of 4 people of a family also leaving nine injured.

Though the fire broke out from a single flat on the third floor at the Maimoon Manzil building in Marol, delay on the arrival of the fire brigade made situations worse. The deceased identified as Tasneem Abbasi Kapasi (42), Moiz Abbasi Kapasi (10), Dawood Ali Kapasi (18) and Sakina Abbasi Kapasi (14), were declared dead on arrival to the hospital.

The fire brigade suspect the fire started from the air conditioning at the flat at around 1.30 am.

On December 28, a major fire broke out at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel in which 14 people were killed.

