Following series of missing, JNU PhD scholar Mukul Jain nowhere to be found

New Delhi/ Jan 10: Adding to the list of PhD scholars missing from JNU, here is Mukul Jain from JNU’s School of Life Sciences, reportedly missing from the premises since Tuesday noon.

According to his friend’s witness, Mukul was last seen leaving the JNU campus around 12.30 pm from the East Gate. After missing report, the management has sent out a notice asking anyone to notify the security staff of any known whereabouts.

Back in October 2016 Najeeb Ahmed, a first year JNU student went missing after a brawl with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel. The Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI while Delhi police failed to trace his whereabouts.