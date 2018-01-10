Following series of missing, JNU PhD scholar Mukul Jain nowhere to be found

January 10, 2018 | By :
JNU scholar Mukul goes missing

New Delhi/ Jan 10: Adding to the list of PhD scholars missing from JNU, here is Mukul Jain from JNU’s School of Life Sciences, reportedly missing from the premises since Tuesday noon.

According to his friend’s witness, Mukul was last seen leaving the JNU campus around 12.30 pm from the East Gate. After missing report, the management has sent out a notice asking anyone to notify the security staff of any known whereabouts.

Back in October 2016 Najeeb Ahmed, a first year JNU student went missing after a brawl with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel. The Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI while Delhi police failed to trace his whereabouts.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Video | Unemployment a joke for Aravind Subramanian, compares it as a question from ‘Anti-national’ JNUite
JNU missing PhD scholar Mukul Jain was away for a ‘dip in Ganga’,confirm police
Move to control students freedom? JNU makes minimum 75% attendance compulsory 
Cyclone Ockhi: 141 Kerala fishermen still missing
JawaharLal Nehru University prohibits JawaharLal Nehru’s books at exhibition on his birth anniversary
Jawaharlal Nehru Unversity imposes fined of Rs 6000 for cooking, eating biryani near administrative block
Top