Following the truck attack in Nice, Rihanna’s concert cancelled

London, July 15: Following the truck attack in Nice (France) that left at least 77 people dead, the president of the region has cancelled the city’s jazz festival and a Rihanna concert. While the jazz festival was set to open on Saturday, Rihanna’s concert was scheduled for Friday.

A truck ploughed into a crowd in the French resort of Nice, leaving at least 77 dead and scores injured in an attack after a Bastille Day fireworks display, officials said Friday.

Christian Estrosi said flags would be lowered across the city on Friday. He gave the latest death toll as 77 after a truck plowed into people celebrating Bastille Day at a fireworks display on the city’s famous Promenade des Anglais.

Christian, the current Mayor of Nice, has confirmed that Rihanna’s show will no longer go ahead on Friday night at the Allianz Stadium.

DÃ¨s demain les drapeaux de la ville seront en berne. AprÃ¨s l’annulation du concert de Rihanna, le festival du jazz est annulÃ©. â€” Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) July 15, 2016

The driver of the truck was shot dead after barrelling two kilometres (1.3 miles) through the crowd on the palm-lined Promenade des Anglais, sending hundreds fleeing in terror and leaving the area strewn with bodies.