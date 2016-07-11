Follw the celebrities and say goodbye to acne, the most common skin condition in the US

United States, July 11: Not to be too melodramatic, but when you have acne, it can sometimes feel like you’re all alone. Everyone else seems to have sparkling skin, and you’re bombarded by smooth-as-glass complexions in magazines, on TV, and on Instagram. You live your life through Facetuned glasses. Celebrities in various fields really struggles to get rid of acne.

But according to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting over 50 million Americans. And adult-onset acne disproportionately affects women — according to a 2001 study, 41% of women have acne and a significant amount of those cases are adult-onset. Another study, done in 2012, found that 45% of women aged 21 to 30, 26% aged 31 to 40, and 12% aged 41 to 50 suffered from some type of acne. So, yeah — there are a lot of us out there, according to an article published by yahoo.com.

Now, if you’ve been educating yourself on acne, you’ve probably heard all of these stats before. But that likely doesn’t make you feel any less like a skin outcast. Which, frankly, is just not acceptable. There’s absolutely nothing defective or unusual about your skin — acne is caused by oil, hormones, and bacteria — things that every single one of us has, just some more than others. In an effort to prove just how common acne really is, we sought out some of the prettiest people on the planet — people who are expected to have “good” skin — to open up about their battles with blemishes and share their trials, triumphs, and wisdom about that all-too-common skin condition.

See what an actress want to say!

“I’ve had acne around the chin ever since I was a teenager. I remember high school was just being really self-conscious. I think that’s the one thing that we all feel, and it’s a funny thing because it’s probably not as obvious to other people. It’s just something we feel quite sensitive about and personal. I feel like we always associate acne with teenage years, but it never really leaves you. You’ll have issues with your skin and your body, and you just have to find the things that will help you balance everything out.

“Going on auditions, those are interesting anyway because it feels like you’re sitting there with someone picking you apart no matter what you look like. You’re not this enough, you’re not that enough, this is too much, this isn’t enough.

“You know, from those experiences I think you either lose a sense of confidence, understandably, or you’re forced to find an armor to know this is a temporary moment…and you know how you feel about yourself. So, just to keep that in mind and keep a healthy mindset about that is really important. It’s tough, though, just because when you’re passionate about something and you want something, and it feels like there’s…a panel of people judging you, it’s an intense experience. I still have it all the time.

“For me, less has been more. I think that when you’re struggling with anything, you feel like you’re quick to grab the quick fix; you’re looking for the promise of what something will deliver. I think we live in a very impatient world — there are stimulants that are so instantaneous that we expect that type of instantaneous response. You have to hang in there with it and be patient.

“I also take evening-primrose capsules [every morning], and I truly believe that everyone, particularly women, should be on this because I’ve seen such a huge difference [in my skin]… Then in the evening, I’ll cleanse, and that’s when I’ll apply Aczone, right after cleansing, right before moisturizer. I use something a little bit richer to feel like I’m really getting the hydration in, and night cream, and that’s essentially it.