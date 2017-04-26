Food for joint pain diseases

New Delhi, ,April26:As age goes up, physical strength diminishes to a certain degree. You might have played different kinds of games with children before, but now your joints are stiff and you cannot do physical activities as you used to.

Causes of Joint Pain

The reason behind joint pain remains unknown. However, familial background of joint pain or other autoimmune diseases, genetic factors such as defects in the autoimmune system, and stress could increase the risk of developing joint pain.

Useful and Harmful Foods

Avoid or cut down on the following foods if you suffer from joint pain:

  1. Tomatoes: Its seeds are replete with uric acid
  2. Red meat: Cut down on foods containing phosphorus such as red meat.
  3. Milk: Avoid too much milk as it contains purine, which increases uric acid levels in the body.
  4. Vegetable oil: Oils such as soya bean oil, sunflower oil, etc, are full of the omega-6 fatty acid and will increase inflammation.
  5. Sugar: Sugar intensifies joint pain. Moreover, consumption of sugar leads to weight gain, which, in turn, increases pressure on joints.

And the following is a list of foods which help alleviate joint pain:

  1. Fish: The omega-3 fatty acid in fish decreases inflammation in joints. Omega-3 stops the secretion of enzymes which destroy cartilage tissue.
  2. Green Tea: It is replete with antioxidants, which decrease joint pain. Moreover, the nicotine in tea also kills pain.
  3. Olive oil: It contains antioxidants and the omega-3 fatty acid, which helps reduce inflammation.
  4. Onions: Onions contain a chemical agent called quercetin, which soothes pain.
  5. Ginger: It has therapeutic effects. Ginger reduces inflammation and joint pain.
