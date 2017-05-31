Food poison: Nine including eight minors dead after eating pork and rice in church feast

Shillong/Meghalaya, May 31: Nine people died and approximately 200 people fell ill after being afflicted with food poisoning. These people have reportedly eaten pork and rice from a church on the occasion of church feast in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Nearly 200 other villagers fell ill after the feast according to the health officials.

The reason behind deaths and illness is said to be food poisoning according to the reports. After the feast people started feeling unwell and taken to the nearby hospitals. Four people died at the Ganesh Das Hospital in Shillong, one at Shillong Civil Hospital, one at a private hospital at Nangpoh, two in Nongkya village and one at the Umsning CHC, according to the officials.

“The food samples have been sent to the Guwahati-based Public Health Laboratory for testing the food sample,” said joint commissioner, Food Security.