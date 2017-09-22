Food poisoning after consuming food arranged by businessman, 60 children fall ill in Rajasthan

Baran/ Rajasthan, September 22: Lunch arranged by a businessman at a school in Baran alleges the reason for about 60 children to fall ill.

All the affected children have been admitted to the district hospital where they were diagnosed with food poisoning.

Nearly 200 people fall ill, earlier in March, after they allegedly consumed stale food in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. The food was reportedly circulated during a fest organised on March 1. Many people had complained of diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming the food.

