Football riot in 2012: Egypt court upholds death sentences for 10 

Cairo, Feb 20: An Egyptian court today upheld the death sentences to 10 people convicted for rioting that killed 74 fans and injured over 500 at a football match in 2012.

The appeals court’s decision excluded an 11th defendant who also received the death penalty in June 2015. The court’s ruling is final.

The deadly riot occurred at Port Said Stadium, following an Egyptian Premier League match between El-Masry and Al-Ahly Football teams.

At least 74 people were killed and more than 500 injured after thousands of El-Masry fans violently attacked El Ahly fans, following a 3 1 victory by El-Masry.

El-Masry fans used knives, stones, bottles, and fireworks, while the police kept the Port-Said Stadium’s gates closed.

Seventy-three defendants were tried in the case, including 9 police personnel and three officials from El-Masry football team.

They were charged of killing 74 Ahly fans.

In 2013, the Port Said criminal court sentenced 21 defendants to death. Five others were sentenced to life and 10 others were sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Twenty-eight other defendants were acquitted in the 2013 verdict.

The Egyptian court appealed the verdict of the 28 defendants, while the other defendants appealed their sentences.

The court, then accepted the appeals and retried all defendants.

In June 2015, the Port Said Criminal court sentenced 11 defendants.