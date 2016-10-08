For short journeys in India Travellers prefer bus

Bengaluru, Oct 8 : If the duration of a journey is between 5-12 hours, most travellers choose bus transport, says a survey which had participants hailing from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Based on interaction with a sample size of 500 customers, online bus booking platform Travelyaari took a survey that sheds light on traveller’s behaviour and preferences with regard to road travel.

The survey revealed that if the duration of a journey is between 5-12 hours, 76 percent of travellers in India choose bus transport.

Of the customers surveyed, almost 60 percent were a part of a family with one child and 40 percent had two children. Transport choices also seem to be dictated by the availability of additional incentives.

Apart from regular discounts, online bus booking is highly influenced by ease-of-use and loyalty points offered with 57 percent travellers marking ‘offers and ease of use’ as their primary incentive.

It was observed that the respondents from different segments prefer to travel by bus when it is an overnight journey to visit their native place and tend to prefer bus travel because of the comfort and ease of booking.

The survey also included questions regarding the preferred leisure activity of respondents and 52 percent travellers choose to watch TV and movies to relax and unwind during their road journeys.

“Amongst other results, we have been pleased to find that respondents from across different segments prefer to book their bus tickets through categories ‘ease’ and ‘attractive offers’ as the reasons for their preference,” Aurvind Lama, CEO and Co-founder of Travelyaari said in a statement.