Force 2 to release on Nov 18

Mumbai, May 20, 2016: A gripping storyline, high-octane action and a dash of drama – Force 2 promises to be one of the thrillers to look forward to in 2016, said its makers.

Set in parts of China, India and Budapest – the second edition of the Force franchise will witness larger than life action sequences and intense performances. Featuring John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Bhasin – this action thriller is directed by Abhinay Deo.

Presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures – Force 2 is Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, John Abraham, Viacom18 Motion Pictures And Co-Produced by Sheel Kumar.

The film releases on 18 November, 2016.