Force 2 to release on Nov 18

May 20, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, May 20, 2016: A gripping storyline, high-octane action and a dash of drama – Force 2 promises to be one of the thrillers to look forward to in 2016, said its makers.

Set in parts of China, India and Budapest – the second edition of the Force franchise will witness larger than life action sequences and intense performances. Featuring John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Bhasin – this action thriller is directed by Abhinay Deo.

Presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures – Force 2 is Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, John Abraham, Viacom18 Motion Pictures And Co-Produced by Sheel Kumar.

The film releases on 18 November, 2016.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Self-proclaimed critic KRK apologises to Mohanlal for calling him 'chhota bheem'
Self-proclaimed critic KRK apologises to Mohanlal for calling him ‘chhota bheem’
‘Every star child craves for some normalcy in their lives’, says actress Sonakshi Sinha
‘Force 2’ starring John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha, bags over Rs 6 crore in a Day
Sonakshi Sinha slays in Cosmopolitan cover
Silver Screen Superstar Sonakshi Sinha In Fabulous new avatar on ‘Hello’ Magazine
Bollywood movie ‘Force 2’ trailer pays tribute to unsung heroes
Top