Ford crosses 1 Million sales in Asia Pacific region

New Delhi, Sep 08: The american carmaker, Ford Motor Company today announced that it sold 1 millionth vehicle in Asia Pacific region in 2016. The company sales in Asia Pacific continue to growing with a strong pace, culminating with record demand in August. It sold 126,834 vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region in August, up 22 percent versus a year ago, for a total market share in the region of 4.1 percent.

“Reaching 1 million sales so quickly is a testament to the growing strength of our brand and products in Asia,” said Dave Schoch, president, Ford Asia Pacific. “Even with intense competition and challenging business conditions, Ford continues to grow and reach new customers in Asia Pacific.”

“A key driver of Ford’s growth has been its growing SUV lineup with year-to-date sales up 17 percent compared with same time period last year. In fact, SUVs have accounted for 30 percent of Ford’s vehicle sales this year. The new Ford Edge, for instance, has become a hot seller in China, with year-to-date sales up three-fold since its introduction last year”, the company said in a press statement

The introduction of the Ford Mustang has created excitement in markets such as China, Australia, India and South Korea. The Ranger pickup also continues to thrive, with strong sales across the region, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Ford saw best-ever August sales for a number of markets in Asia Pacific, including China where sales for Ford and its joint venture partners rose 22 percent compared to August 2015. Thanks to the strong performance of Ranger and Transit, sales of Ford vehicles in Vietnam increased 57 percent in August, while strong performance of EcoSport, Ranger and Everest helped increase sales of Ford vehicles in the Philippines by more than 90 percent. In Thailand, Ranger’s market share was up to 10 percent in the pick-up segment in August for the first time ever.

“We are connecting with new customers with the most modern and expressive Ford lineup we have ever offered across Asia Pacific,” said Peter Fleet, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford Asia Pacific. “We will continue to grow our sales across the region through the rest of this year and into 2017 as we introduce more new vehicles and technologies, such as new Kuga with SYNC 3 launching now in China.”