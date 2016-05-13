Ford EcoSport ‘Black Edition’ launched at Rs 8.58 lakh

New Delhi, May 13: Ford India has launched a ‘Black Edition’ for its popular compact SUV, the EcoSport with prices starting at Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Black Edition is available from the Trend+ variant and upwards with both the petrol and diesel motors. It is a purely cosmetic update with certain elements being blacked out for a sporty appeal. The grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, mirror covers, fog lamp bezel, roof rails & roof cross bars are all finished in black. The interiors and the engine options remain untouched.

It carries a premium of forty thousand rupees over the corresponding variant. Here’s a variant wise price list for the Black Edition:

1.0l EcoBoost (Petrol)

Trend+ – Rs 8.58 lakh

Titanium+ – Rs 9.63 lakh

1.5l TiVCT (Petrol)

Titanium (MT) – Rs 8.74 lakh

Titanium (AT) – Rs 9.79 lakh

1.5l TDCi (Diesel)

Trend+ – Rs 8.88 lakh

Titanium – Rs 9.34 lakh

Titanium+ – Rs 9.93 lakh

“Besides an outstanding value for money proposition, the Ford EcoSport continues to be admired for its impressive, head-turning design. The new ‘Black Edition’ accentuates EcoSport’s bold design, giving the compact SUV an even more striking look and a substantial road presence,” said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India.

The EcoSport ruled the roost until the Vitara Brezza came along to spoil the fun. The American automaker has been on the offensive, slashing prices of the compact SUV by over a lakh to stay in the game. Sadly, that hasn’t worked as well as Ford hoped, considering the Brezza sold twice as much as the EcoSport last month. That said, the compact SUV has been selling quite well abroad — it was the most exported car from India in 2015-16.

The updated EcoSport will be on its way soon. It is expected to get an all new face and an updated interior as well. Till then, the Black Edition does just enough to refresh the EcoSport. Do you think the edition justifies the extra forty thousand? Let us know!