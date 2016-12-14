Ford Figo to have 7 air bag safety feature

NewDelhi,Dec14:Ford has recently updated the automatic variant of its Aspire compact sedan to give it seven airbags. The Ford Figo Aspire gets two airbags as standard for the driver and front passenger but the top end Titanium + trim of the car gets seven airbags in the form of side and curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. And even though the Ford Figo Aspire automatic is available only in the second from top Titanium trim, it will now be available with side and curtain airbags along with a driver knee airbag, making the automatic model a better value proposition to automatic car buyers in the segment whose demands vary.

Other than this update, the Ford Figo Aspire automatic remains identical to the standard Titanium from for the Figo Aspire as it does not get any other additional equipment available in the Titanium + variant. In addition, the Ford Figo Aspire automatic always came with electronic stability programme, traction control and hill start assist which in available exclusively only on the automatic gearbox equipped version of the car. Anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution are also available on Titanium and Titanium + variants of the car.

Prices for the Ford Figo Aspire currently range between Rs. 5.28 lakh to Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).