Ford unwraps new Mustang involving multitude of changes

Detriot, Jan 18:Ford has taken the wraps off of their face lifted Ford Mustang and the new car comes with a number of design change and also some of the latest technology.

The new Ford Mustang comes with a 12 inch digital instrument cluster which can be customized and a My Mode memory function that will remember individual driver settings.

A little over a year ago, we declared the 2016 Camaro SS the champion, but with this facelifted Mustang, Ford is angling for a rematch. For 2018, the Mustang gets all sorts of changes that could add up to a big improvement.

The most significant upgrade for the 2018 Mustang is MagneRide magnetorheological adaptive dampers, available on both the EcoBoost and GT Performance Packs. Previously, the only Mustang to offer magnetically-controlled active dampers was the top-of-the-line Shelby GT350. Given the wonders that magnetic dampers work in other high-performance settings (we’re looking at you, Corvette and Camaro), they should bring big handling improvements to the 2018 Mustang. Starting in 2018, the Performance Package will be available on automatic and/or convertible Mustangs, a change from the previous manual-and-hardtop-only requirements.

There are also some changes to the performance, the new Mustang comes with a 10 speed automatic transmission and more.

“The new Mustang is our best ever, based on more than 50 years as one of the iconic sports car in America and now, the world,” said Joe Hinrichs, president of The Americas. “Tapping Mustang’s enormous fan base, we’re bringing the new Mustang straight to the people – and introducing the new car across multiple social media channels, reaching millions.” Ford tapped Johnson to reveal the new Mustang to the world by giving one of the first models available to a deserving member of the military. A video of the debut was launched on Johnson’s social channels, including Youtube, Instagram and Facebook, where Mustang holds the title for the most-popular car with more than 8.4 million ‘likes.’

As predicted, the six-cylinder Mustang is officially dead for 2018. Both the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V8 get increases in horsepower and torque, though Ford hasn’t yet specified power output for the updated ‘Stang.

For 2018, the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 gets both both port and direct fuel injection, similar to the fuel system found in the 3.5-liter V6 in the new F-150 Raptor. This dual-injection system allows Ford to increase the V8’s compression ratio from 11.0:1 to 12.0:1, which should aid power and fuel efficiency.

you can pair either engine with a six-speed manual transmission (which gets a twin-disc clutch and a new dual-mass flywheel on V8 models), but a new option for 2018 is Ford’s 10-speed automatic. Co-developed with GM, this transmission promises much quicker shifting, and can handle more torque than the outgoing six-speed auto. We were very impressed with this gearbox in the new F-150 Raptor and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, so we expect it will do nicely in the Mustang.

New Active Valve Performance Exhaust sounds sweet! #Mustang pic.twitter.com/yR4Wp0uuF6 — Dan Jones (@D4N_J0NE5) January 17, 2017

Check out the different drive mode views (+MyColor) on the new Ford #Mustang 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster! pic.twitter.com/Ujk2qRkgcm — Dan Jones (@D4N_J0NE5) January 17, 2017

Also new for 2018 Mustang GTs is an optional active exhaust that lets drivers increase or decrease engine volume to their heart’s content. The Shelby GT350 already offers a similar switchable exhaust, as does the Camaro SS.

The most obvious changes to the Mustang are in the looks department. Ford lowered the hood by around 20mm, creating an edgier, more aggressive front fascia design. Around back, there’s a new lower rear diffuser, along with a new decklid wing on Performance Package models.

The interior is mostly the same as before, save for a new, 12-inch digital gauge cluster replacing the traditional analog speedometer and tachometer. We got a brief preview of the system at Ford’s Dearborn, Mich. headquarters. It’s a lot like Audi’s all-digital instrument panel, with numerous configurable modes and display patterns—and a drag racing mode that displays an NHRA-style starting light “christmas tree” for practicing your launches.

The GT Performance Package will also get Michelin’s new Pilot Sport 4S tires, while the EcoBoost Performance Package sticks with Pirelli P Zeroes.

You can find out more details about the new Ford Mustang over at Ford at the link below, the car will launch in North America this fall.