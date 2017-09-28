Foreign minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif claims Pak receives proposal to swap Kulbhushan Jadhav for terrorist

New York,September 28: Foreign minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif claimed that Pakistan received a proposal swap Indian National Kulbhushan Jadhav for a terrorist who carried out the horrific 2014 Peshawar school attack and is now jailed in Afghanistan.

Asif, however, did not specify the name of the terrorist and the National Security Advisor who had made the proposal.

Jadhav, a 46-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was in April sentenced to death by Pakistan’s Field General Court Martial on charges of his alleged “involvement in espionage and sabotage activities” against Pakistan.

According to the reports the terrorist who killed children APS (Army Public School) in Peshawar is n Afghan custody. The National Security Advisor (NSA) told me that we can exchange that terrorist with the terrorist you have which is Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Asif told the audience after his speech at the Asia Society here on Wednesday.

He discussed Pakistan’s vision for and approach towards regional peace and development during his conversion with author and journalist Steve Coll.