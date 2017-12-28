Foreign tourist arrivals to India increase by 15.6 %; e-Tourist Visa records 58.8% jump

December 28, 2017 | By :
Foreign tourist arrivals increase by 15.6 %; e-Tourist Visa records 58.8% jump

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Indian tourism industry witnessed a growth of 15.6 % in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in the year 2017 according to a report by Ministry of Tourism.

FTAs during the period January-November 2017 were 90.01 lakh with a growth of 15.6% over same period of the previous year, compared to FTAs of 77.83 lakh with a growth of 9.4% in January- November, 2016 over January- November, 2015.

During January-November 2017, a total of 14.57 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 9.17 lakh during January-November 2016, registering a growth of 58.8%, said the annual review report of Tourism Ministry.

Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) during the period January-November 2017 were Rs.1,60,865 Crore with a growth of 16.9% over same period of previous year. Whereas, the FEEs during January-November 2016 were Rs.1,37,588 Crore with a growth of 13.7% over January- November, 2015.

During 2016, the number of domestic tourist visits to the States/UTs was 1613.6 million as compared to 1432.0 million in 2015 showing double digit growth of 12.7% in 2016 over 2015.

India’s rank in the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI), 2017 has also shown a 25 places jump from 2013. Rank of India in TTCI Report of 2017 was 40th as compared to 52nd in 2015 and 65th in 2013, said the report.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top