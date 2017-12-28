Foreign tourist arrivals to India increase by 15.6 %; e-Tourist Visa records 58.8% jump

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Indian tourism industry witnessed a growth of 15.6 % in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in the year 2017 according to a report by Ministry of Tourism.

FTAs during the period January-November 2017 were 90.01 lakh with a growth of 15.6% over same period of the previous year, compared to FTAs of 77.83 lakh with a growth of 9.4% in January- November, 2016 over January- November, 2015.

During January-November 2017, a total of 14.57 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 9.17 lakh during January-November 2016, registering a growth of 58.8%, said the annual review report of Tourism Ministry.

Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) during the period January-November 2017 were Rs.1,60,865 Crore with a growth of 16.9% over same period of previous year. Whereas, the FEEs during January-November 2016 were Rs.1,37,588 Crore with a growth of 13.7% over January- November, 2015.

During 2016, the number of domestic tourist visits to the States/UTs was 1613.6 million as compared to 1432.0 million in 2015 showing double digit growth of 12.7% in 2016 over 2015.

India’s rank in the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI), 2017 has also shown a 25 places jump from 2013. Rank of India in TTCI Report of 2017 was 40th as compared to 52nd in 2015 and 65th in 2013, said the report.