Forest fire reaches boarding school, children evacuated

Kasauli, May 2: School children were evacuated after forest fire reached a boarding school in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli town.Rescuers moved the children to safety. No casualty has been reported so far.

Even before the forest fire in Uttarkhand has been doused, several areas in Himachal Pradesh are being ravaged by forest fire, according to media reports.

Areas in Shimla, Kullu, Solan and Sirmour have been affected by the fire.

According to local reports, many of the fire-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh are far from the motorable road, which is making it difficult for the fire brigade team to reach out to these areas.

Meanwhile the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reported that almost 70 per cent of the fire in Uttarakhand has been doused.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the situation is now under control and the fire will be completely doused in two days.

“The forest fire in Uttarakhand is under control. It will be completely doused in two days,” the minister said.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that over 6,000 employees have been deployed to tackle the fire and said the cause of the fire is because of summer dry spell with no humidity.

He said four people have been arrested in connection with the wildfire in Uttarakhand.