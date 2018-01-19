Forget about hard disks, World’s smallest 1TB USB and 256GB flash drives hit the market

New Delhi, Jan 19: SanDisk has unveiled world’s smallest 1TB USB Type-C flash drive at CES 2018 apart from showcasing two new flash drives along.

SanDisk has also introduced the world’s smallest 256GB SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive. While not much is known about the 1TB USB Type-C drive, the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive was actually launched at the event. The company has also released two portable SSDs.

At the event, SanDisk, offered a preview of the future of flash storage demonstrating the new 1TB USB device, which is a USB Type-C flash solution capable of storing a big amount of content in a tiny form factor. The USB Type-C plug makes the flash drive very versatile, making it usable on latest PCs and Macs as well as several Android devices.

SanDisk also claims that the file transfer will be much faster than before.

The two new SSDs include, My Passport Wireless SSD and SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. The Passport Wireless SSD features one-touch card copy to enable editing and sharing of content out in the field. It also has the ability to directly access the device within third-party mobile creative apps, like FiLMiC Pro and LumaFusion. Meanwhile, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is meant for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos on-the-go, SanDisk has revealed.

The SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drives come in various capacities: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. They have been priced at $21.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400), $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200), $59.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800), $119.99 (roughly Rs. 7600), and $149.99 (roughly Rs. 9550) respectively.