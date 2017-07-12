Former BSP minister Qureshi’s daughter walks into class with whip ,thrashes classmates of daughter in Meerut

Meerut,July12:Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mohd Yakub Qureshi’s daughter, carrying a whip and accompanied by her husband, two other women and eight men entered the classroom of a girls’ school here and beat up her daughter’s classmates because they had informed the teacher that the girl had bunked school for two days.

The incident happened in Meerut Public Girls’ School, West End Road, when Najma, daughter of Qureshi, barged into class VIII and allegedly beat up Alisha, the classmate of her daughter Ramsha, after Alisha disclosed to the class teacher that Ramsha had bunked school on two consecutive days. The teacher who intervened was also allegedly misbehaved with and school property was vandalized. An FIR has been filed by Alisha’s father.

On Monday, at around 7:45am, the mother of Alisha’s classmate Ramsha along with her husband, two other women and eight-odd men entered the classroom carrying a whip. They started beating my daughter Alisha and three other classmates Ilma, Paranu and Sheher.

When the teacher, Mamta Kapoor, tried to intervene, the group misbehaved with her. The mother and relatives of Ramsha claimed that my daughter had complained to the class teacher that Ramsha had bunked school and gone out with her boyfriend,” said Yusuf, Alisha’s father in his police complaint.

The class teacher had allegedly scolded Ramsha after she got to know about the incident. Yusuf claimed that the entire incident had been recorded in the CCTV camera of the school.

Mohd Yakub Qureshi told TOI, “My granddaughter did not go to school for two consecutive days but her classmates falsely complained to the teacher that she had bunked school and gone out with her boyfriend. On Saturday, the teacher beat up Ramsha. My daughter Najma had complained to the school authorities and we were even assured of action against the teacher. But nobody beat up any student or teacher in the school. These are false allegations.”

Qureshi had earlier been in the news for announcing a Rs 51 crore reward for the head of a Danish cartoonist who had drawn a cartoon of the Prophet.