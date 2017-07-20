Former Buddhist monk wanted on charges including child molestation and fraud is back in Thailand after US extradition

BANGKOK ,July20: A former Buddhist monk wanted on charges including child molestation and fraud is back in Thailand after being extradited from the United States, where he fled in 2013.

Wirapol Sukphol became known as the “jet-setting monk” when a YouTube video showed him wearing his orange robes aboard a private jet. He had a designer bag and wore aviator sunglasses.

He is in custody after returning from the U.S. late Wednesday under an extradition agreement between the countries.

According to Paisit Wongmuang, director-general of the Department of Special Investigation, Wirapol “wanted to come back to Thailand and was ready to enter the justice system.”

He faces accusations including sex with an underage girl. He has been expelled from the monkhood.

