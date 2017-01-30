Former CAG chief Vinod Rai to head BCCI’s admin panel

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court, on Monday, announced the names of four administrators to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). They are: Ex-CAG chief Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, ex-women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji and IDFC MD Vikram Limaye. Rai, former CAG member, will head the panel

The SC declined the Attorney Generals request to appoint the secretary of the sports ministry as member of the committee.

Career banker Vikram Limaye and BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will represent BCCI in the ICC meeting on financial share model

Earlier, the Amicus Curiaes Gopal Subramanian and Anil Diwan had submitted nine names to the Apex court for the appointment of administrators in the cricketing body.