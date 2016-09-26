Former Chairman of ISRO heaps praises on ISRO’s achievement, calls new technique a breakthrough of tech era

Trivandrum, September 26: Former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary to the Department of Space, G. Madhavan Nair on Monday praised the achievement of ISRO after the launch of SCATSAT-1 satellite and said that the new technology is a breakthrough in the technological era.

“I am really proud of ISRO’s achievements. The recent one has demonstrated a new technique of injecting satellite into multiple orbits with the same launcher. So, this is a breakthrough as far as technology is concerned,” Nair told ANI.

Describing it as a remarkable achievement of the research organization Nair said that it is a sort of world record and India has now become a space transport system provider for the global community.

Earlier today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its satellite SCATSAT-1 for ocean and weather related studies from Sriharikota.

Carrying the 377 kg SCATSAT-1 and seven other satellites, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C35, lifted off from ISRO’s first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 9.12 AM.

This is the the first mission of PSLV in which it launched its payloads into two different orbits.

The co-passenger satellites were from the US, Canada and Algeria besides from Indian Universities.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated the Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of SCATSAT-1 and 7 co-passenger satellites.

In a tweet, President Mukherjee extended his hearty congratulations to the space agency for launching PSLV C35 carrying eight satellites.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Modi said it’s a moment of immense joy and pride for the country as ISRO scientists keep scripting history. The Prime Minister said, their innovative zeal has touched the lives of 125 crore Indians and made India proud worldwide.