Former chief editor @ HarperCollines to start publishing division for Amazon owned Westland Publishers

New Delhi, Jan 30:Karthika VK, who stepped down as Publisher and Chief Editor at HarperCollins Publishers India (HCI) last October, is set to start a new publishing division for Westland Publishers, now wholly owned by Amazon, according to sources. The name of the division is not known yet, but it is likely to start publishing titles from the third-quarter of this year. A formal announcement from Westland-Amazon is expected in the next few hours.

Amazon.com Inc. acquired the publishing business of Westland, a Trent Limited subsidiary and one of India’s major publishing houses, last October as well, after initially having bought 26% stakes in it.

Westland, which includes imprints like Tranquebar and EastWest, published best-selling authors like Amish Tripathi, Ashwin Sanghi, Rashmi Bansal, Rujuta Diwekar, Preeti Shenoy, Devdutt Pattanaik, Anuja Chauhan, Ravi Subramanian and BKS Iyengar.

In her decade-long career with Penguin (1996-2006) and a similar stint at HCI (2006-16), Karthika has published an enviable list of writers, straddling a cross-section of genres, including Booker Prize winner Aravind Adiga, Manu Joseph, Anita Nair and Rana Dasgupta. She has also worked with big commercial successes like S. Hussain Zaidi and Anuja Chauhan.

Her publishing plan will become clearer with the announcement of her appointment, but it is expected to focus on literary fiction and non-fiction.