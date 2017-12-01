Former Chief Justice of India Justice Adarsh Sein Anand passes away at 81 after prolonged illness

Former Chief Justice of India Justice Adarsh Sein Anand passes away at 81 after prolonged illness.

New Delhi, December 1: The former Chief Justice of India Adarsh Sein Anand passed away today after prolonged illness.

Adarsh Sen Yadav was 81-year-old and is survived by three daughters and a wife. Adarsh Sein Anand was going through a lungs related disease from past few months.

Adarsh Sein Yadav was the 29th Chief Justice of India who served from 10 October 1998 to 31 October 2001.  Adarsh Sein Yadav was born on November 1, 1936.

Justice Anand was awarded the Degree of Doctorate in Law (Honorary) by Lucknow University in 1996.

He was also elected as the the president of the International Institute of Human Rights Society in 1996. He was the first Indian to be honoured with a fellowship of the University College, London in 1997.

Adarsh Sein Anand was famous for the excellent work done as the chairman of National Legal Services Authority and had taken effective steps to establish Lok Adalats in every district of the country.

