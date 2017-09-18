Former Congress minister Qamar ul Islam passes away due to cardiac arrest

Bengaluru,Karnataka,India,September 18 :former Congress minister and prominent Muslim leader from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Qamar ul Islam passed away at the age of 69, due to cardiac arrest, here today.

According to reports,Qamar ul Islam was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary-in-charge for Kerala.

Islam began his political career in 1978 with the Muslim League, when he got elected to the Karnataka Assembly. He went on to serve for six terms as an MLA in Karnataka.

With time, he emerged as the unchallenged Muslim leader in the Gulbarga city.