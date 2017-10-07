Former crickter Ravindra Jadeja’s Jaddu’s Food Field restaurant raided, uneatable food items found

New Delhi,October 7: Shocking incident reported by the the health department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation raided uneatable food items from India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’ on Friday.

According to reports, Ahmedabad Mirror, the all time all rounder Jadeja’s restaurant in Rajkot was one of the three raided by the food department of the city’s municipal corporation.

Report claimed that the statle food were destroyed by the authorities and eateries have subsequently been seved a notice of four days to get their act together.

It’s learnt that boiled food preserved for long period, breads with fungus, food colour, items without mention of the expiry date and stale vegetables were destroyed at Jaddu’s Food Field.

Naina, Jadeja’s sister takes care of the restaurant.

Naina was quoted as saying that “Yes we had some quantity of boiled and cooked food. Only a few pieces of bread had gone stale. We used to preserve cooked food, but now we will ensure it is destroyed the same night.

Also, we did not have a crusher. We could not find it in the market, but will make arrangements now. The food colours were meant to be used only for vegetable carvings and not in food,”