Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s son-in-law arrested and in 2 day police custody for theft

NEW DELHI,Nov15: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son-in-law was on Tuesday sent to two-day police custody by a city court in a case of theft and misappropriating his wife’s property.

Syed Mohammad Imran, who was arrested from Bangalore and brought here on transit remand, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma who remanded him to police custody till 17 November.

Delhi Police sought two days custody of Imran saying they have to recover the articles which he had allegedly stolen.

Advocates P Banerjee and Neeraj Kumar, appearing for Imran, opposed the police plea saying the probe agency has violated the provisions of CrPC and he should be released from custody.

The counsel argued that the arrest of accused was not mandatory in this case and the police should have given notice to him to appear before the officer.

According to police, Latika, Dikshit’s daughter, had also accused her estranged husband of subjecting her to violence.

Latika and Imran had got married in 1996 but were living separately for the last 10 months.

In her complaint filed in June, Latika had alleged that Imran’s attitude had changed towards her and had become aggressive and rude towards her after her mother lost in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Latika had alleged that Imran took away papers of a piece of land owned by her in Nainital, despite having been told not to do so in May.

According to police, she also alleged that some of the belongings, kept at her Hailey Road house in central Delhi, had gone missing and whenever she asked, Imran was evasive.

She also alleged that he took away jewellery and other expensive items from there.

Latika also accused one of her female relatives of being ‘in connivance’ with Imran, they said.

A case was registered against Imran under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 120 B (Criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence)and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and under 66 of the IT Act.