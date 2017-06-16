Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan rejects speculations of him being NDA candidate for presidential polls

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan rejects speculations of him being NDA candidate for presidential polls.

Kochi/Kerala, June 16: Former Delhi Metro chief E. Sreedharan on Friday rejected speculations of him being a possible NDA candidate for next month’s presidential poll. “There is no reality in it. No discussions took place. Don’t long for it,” Sreedharan said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu met CPI-M general secretary’s Sitaram Yechury at the CPI-M office in Delhi to discuss the presidential elections.

The Union Ministers earlier in the day reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence to discuss matters related to next month’s presidential election. Both of them have already spoken to Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Praful Patel and Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Satish Mishra.
Naidu yesterday spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu over the same.
The TDP chief said that his party will stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision in this regard.
The last date of nomination is June 28. (ANI)

