Former Dhanbad deputy mayor killed by assailants in shootout

DHANBAD, March22:: Congress leader and former Dhanbad deputy mayor Neeraj Singh was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in on Tuesday.

Three others, including the driver, was also killed in the incident which took place near Steel Gate under Saraidhela police station.

The assailants fired at least 15 rounds of the bullets, injuring four people, including Singh and his driver, police said.

The injured were rushed to Central Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Hundreds of supporters from all over the district gathered outside the hospital.

No official statement, however, has been issued either by hospital authorities or the police till now.