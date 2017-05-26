Former Director General of Police of Punjab KPS Gill passes away.

New Delhi, May 26: Former Director General of Police of Punjab KPS Gill, who is credited with wiping out militancy in the state, passed away on Friday afternoon. He died at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia. Kanwar Pal Singh Gill was 82 years old.

Gill had been suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease. Doctors said that he had recovered from Peritonitis.

Retired from the Indian Police Service in 1995, KPS Gill served twice as Punjab DGP and is credited with having brought Punjab insurgency under control with his no-nonsense way of functioning.

Gill was also president of the Institute for Conflict Management and president of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF).

Conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1989 for his work in civil service, Gill was also an author, editor, speaker and consultant on counter-terrorism.

The IPS association mourned his death. “We deeply mourn the sad demise of iconic IPS officer, the legendary KPS Gill. His work in defeating Punjab militancy will always inspire us.”