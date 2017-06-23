Former Doordarshan director Mohanram writes biography of Jayalalithaa: Many secrets might be revealed

Chennai, June A book on the former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa is being written by the former Doordarshan director Mohanram. In the book, he portrays Jayalalithaa’s life, assets and political career, reports the Times of India. The new book, Amma Aada Ammu, is the first to be distributed after Jayalalithaa’s demise in December a year ago. The report says that through the book the writer endeavours to reveal some insight into her lesser known adolescence stage, gossipy tidbits about an adoration tyke and her connects to her home state, Karnataka.

Discussing what motivated him to compose the book, Mohanram stated: “Jayalalithaa is such an identity whose impact is just more grounded after her passing. It would not be an embellishment on the off chance that I say she can be thought about…Indira Gandhi. I happened to talk with her (Jayalalithaa) route in 1988 when she was not even the main pastor and I was working for Madras Doordarshan. The discussion continued for a considerable length of time in Kannada…I observed her not simply to be intelligent, I could see a potential pioneer in her.”