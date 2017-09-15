Former employees files lawsuit against Google for discrimination against women in pay, promotions

California/United States, September 15: Three female former employees of alphabet Inc’s Google filed a lawsuit on the company on Thursday blaming the company of discriminating against women in pay and promotions. According to reliable sources, the lawsuit was filed in California state court in San Francisco. As a result, Google faces an investigation by the United States Department of Labor into sex bias in pay practices.

It is the first time that the lawsuit would make class action sex bias claims against Google but is only the latest instance of a major tech company being accused of discriminating against women. The Department of Labor sued Google in January claiming that it paid white men more than women and minorities with similar job. According to official reports from the Qualcomm in 2016, Microsoft and Twitter faced sex bias lawsuits and it was settled for $19.5 million.

According to media sources, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed on Thursday are a former Google software engineer, a former communications specialist and a former manager who worked in various roles at the Mountain View, California-based company. They said that Google pays women in California less than men who perform similar work, and assigns female workers jobs that are less likely to lead to promotions.

Kelly Dermody, a lawyer for the women said that “While Google has been an industry-leading tech innovator, its treatment of female employees has not entered the 21st century.” Gina Scigliano, the Google spokeswoman however denied the accused claims and said that “Employment decisions are made by hiring and promotion committees, and are vetted to make sure there is no gender bias.If we ever see individual discrepancies or problems, we work to fix them, because Google has always sought to be a great employer, for every one of our employees.”

However, the plaintiffs said that Google violated the California laws requiring equal pay for similar work and prohibiting unfair and unlawful business practices. The former employees seek to represent a class of women who worked at Google in California over the last four years.