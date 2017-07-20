Former England batsman Michael Lumb to retire

London, July 20: Former England batsman Michael Lumb, who plays for Nottinghamshire, has been forced to retire with immediate effect because of an ankle injury.

Lumb joined the club in 2012 from Hampshire, having started out at Yorkshire, the county club of his father, Richard.

The South African-born player won the World T20 tournament with England in the West Indies in 2010 and played 27 T20 internationals in total.

He was also selected for three One-Day Internationals, scoring 106 against the West Indies on his debut in 2014.

In First-Class cricket, Lumb amassed more than 11,000 runs in 210 matches, with his career-best 221 not out coming for Nottinghamshire against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge in 2013.

His domestic one-day career saw him score more than 11,500 runs, including in excess of 6,500 in List A games and almost 5,000 in T20.

“I’m extremely disappointed I’ve had to retire from cricket, particularly in the middle of the season, but I have to respect the medical opinion,” Lumb was quoted as saying by the club website.

“I would like to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone else at the club for making my stay at Nottinghamshire such a memorable one. Those sentiments also go to everybody at both Yorkshire and Hampshire, who have made my career so enjoyable.”

“Last, but by no means least, I couldn’t have achieved what I have without the total support of my wife Lizzie and all the rest of my family,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire’s director of cricket Mick Newell, said: “It’s very sad news for Michael. He’s a hugely talented batsman that has entertained cricket followers all over the world. He’s a great role model to others and a superb professional.”

“Michael is an immensely popular senior player in the dressing room and highly respected for what he has achieved during his career. We wish him every success and thank him for all he has contributed to the club,” he added.

