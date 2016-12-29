Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne hospitalised after brawl in London hospital

London, Dec 29: Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was hospitalised after a drunken brawl in a London hotel, according to the British media on Wednesday.

The Press Association news agency cited witnesses as saying that the former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfielder made racist remarks against customers at the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch in London on Tuesday, reports Efe.

London’s Metropolitan police had to intervene as the 49-year-old was very drunk during the fight, in which he was screaming, spitting, groping women and throwing money around.

Gascoigne spokesman Terry Baker told the Daily Mirror that the troubled star had “been taken to hospital because he has a head wound”.

–IANS