Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne hospitalised after brawl in London hospital

December 29, 2016 | By :
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne hospitalised after brawl in London hospital

London, Dec 29: Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was hospitalised after a drunken brawl in a London hotel, according to the British media on Wednesday.

The Press Association news agency cited witnesses as saying that the former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfielder made racist remarks against customers at the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch in London on Tuesday, reports Efe.

London’s Metropolitan police had to intervene as the 49-year-old was very drunk during the fight, in which he was screaming, spitting, groping women and throwing money around.

Gascoigne spokesman Terry Baker told the Daily Mirror that the troubled star had “been taken to hospital because he has a head wound”.

–IANS

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Butler’s ton powers England to 302 in series decider
Tractor driver has narrow escape when a high-speed train in England misses him by inches
London hospital gets death threats for treating baby Charlie Gard suffering from rare genetic disorder
19 killed in suspected terror attack during Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena
19 killed in suspected terror attack during Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena
Hyderabad restaurant brawl over Rs130 tip results in death of one waiter at Kanchanbagh
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal losing their quarter-final matches of England Open Badminton Championships
Top