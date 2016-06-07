Former Goa CM wants ban on Nigerians, calls them ‘negroes’

Panaji, June 7 :  The Central government should “ban” Nigerians from entering India, former Goa Chief Minister Ravi Naik has demanded, adding that the state does not need Nigerian tourists.

Referring to Nigerians with the pejorative “negroes”, the senior Congress leader also told reporters that Nigerians have been causing “problems” in Goa as well other metros.

“The Central government should ban Nigerians,” Naik said.

Naik also said that even the Aam Aami Party leaders had a fight with Nigerians in Bengaluru.

“They create problems everywhere… We do not want Nigerian tourists,” Naik said demanding a probe into the activities of Nigerians in Goa, who he alleged masquerade as students.

