Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala has passed Class 12th examination at age 82 from Tihar jail

New Delhi, May 17: Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala has passed Class 12th examination with first division at the age of 82 years from Tihar jail.

Chautala, who was convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam, is planning to pursue an undergraduate course.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Chautala was on parole in April but he went back to jail for the examination as its centre was in Tihar.

“He secured an A grade or first division last week,” his younger son and INLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala said.

“When my father was in school, my grandfather and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal was in jail fighting for farmers’ rights. Since my father was the eldest in the family, he had to drop out and take on the family’s responsibility. He encouraged other members to study,” Abhay added.

Abhay said his father was out on parole for the wedding of his grandson Dushyant Chautala, the Hisar MP, a month ago, but chose to return to the jail, where the exam centre was set up on April 23 so that he could write the papers.

His elder son, Ajay Chautala, is also lodged in the Tihar jail for his role in the scam.