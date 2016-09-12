Former hockey captain-turned- politician Pargat Singh resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal

Chandigarh, Sep 12: Former hockey captain-turned- politician Pargat Singh on Monday resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal, accusing party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal of “betraying” the trust of people of Punjab.

The MLA from Jalandhar cantonment, who was recently suspended from SAD for his alleged anti-party activities, sent his resignation to Badal.

“I resign from the primary membership of the party. You (Sukhbir) have betrayed the trust of people of Punjab,” he wrote in a missive to the SAD chief.

Singh and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had recently launched a new party, Awaaz-e-Punjab, with an eye on Punjab polls.