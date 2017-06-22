Former Immigration Head of Infosys Ltd Erin Green has filed a lawsuit against it before the US District Court at Texas, for discrimination

Texas,June22:Sacked Immigration Head of Infosys Ltd Erin Green has filed a lawsuit before the US District Court at Texas, alleging discrimination and retaliation by the senior management of the global software major.

The civil suit, filed on June 19 in the Eastern District of Texas (Sherman Division), seeks a trial by jury on the alleged discrimination against non-Asian employees at the company’s offices in the US, resulting in Green’s dismissal nearly a year ago.

Green, who joined the IT major in October 2011 at Plano in Texas, questioned his dismissal on June 28, 2016, while he was tasked to analyse and rectify all H-1B, L-1 and I-9 and other US immigration compliance-related issues.

“Plaintiff (Green) was subjected to discriminatory measures of increasing severity designed to undermine both his position and his professional credibility within the defendant (Infosys),” said the lawsuit, a copy of which has been accessed by IANS from a source in the know of the case.

An Infosys spokesperson, however, declined to respond to the charges in the lawsuit, saying “we cannot comment on an ongoing litigation”.

During his five-year tenure with the company’s American subsidiary, Green worked under global immigration head Vasudava Nayak and global talent head Binod Hampapur in its Human Resources Department.

“My dismissal was a result of retaliation for reporting discriminatory treatment of self and other executives based on race and national origin,” said Green in the complaint.

This is the second time the city-based outsourcing firm is facing discrimination charges after four former employees filed a similar lawsuit, alleging discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity.