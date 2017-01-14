Former Indian Captain Azharuddin’s nomination for HCA president rejected

New Delhi, Jan 14: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president has been rejected. It was reported earlier that the former Indian captain had filed for contesting for the post but questions marks remained over his eligibility.

Azharuddin had been given a life ban from cricketing activity following his implication in the 2000 match fixing scandal.

According to former HCA president Arshad Ayub the HCA did not receive clearance from the BCCI , saying that his life ban is lifted.

“I think he needs the BCCI clearance for his nomination to be accepted. Also, a by-law of the HCA constitution says that to contest for the post of president, one has to serve at least one term as an executive council member and another term as an office-bearer. Azhar doesn’t fulfil that as well,” Ayub, who had to step down from the post of the HCA president following the Supreme Court’s January 2 and 3 orders.