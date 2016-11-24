Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth becomes proud father of baby boy

New Delhi, Nov 24: World Cup winning Indian cricketer S Sreesanth is father again and this time he has been blessed with a baby boy. The 33-year-old bowler took social media handle to share the excitement with friends and relatives.

“I am delighted to tell you all our second Child arrives this Beautiful morning. A big, beautiful and healthy baby Boy! Love and respect”.

I am delighted to tell you all our second Child arrives this Beautiful morning . A big,beautiful and healthy baby Boy! Love and respect — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) November 23, 2016

Married to his longtime girlfriend from Jaipur, Bhuvneshwari, who hails from a royal family in Rajasthan, the 32-year-old has enjoyed marital bliss since 2013.

The Kerala-born player has represented India in 27 Tests and 53 ODIs before a few stints with IPL franchises – Kings XI Punjab (2008-10), Kochi Tuskers (2011) and Rajasthan Royals (2013). He made his test debut in 2006 in a Test match against England.

Apart from a professional cricket career, Sreesanth contested assembly elections in Kerala, eventually losing to the governing party. He has also pursued his passion of dance and appeared in the widely popular TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.