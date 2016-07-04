Former Indian diplomat appointed as University of New South Wales India head

Mumbai, July 4 The University of New South Wales, Australia, has appointed former Indian diplomat, author and educator Amit Dasgupta as its inaugural India Country Director.

The position, based in New Delhi, will strengthen and deepen UNSW’s ties with India across education, knowledge exchange and research, according to a statement.

During his diplomatic career, Dasgupta served in a range of overseas postings including as India’s Consul General to Sydney (2009-12), Ambassador to the Philippines as well as stints in Germany, Belgium, Egypt and Nepal. He also served as the Ministry of External Affairs’ Director of Finance and was the first head of the Ministry’s Public Diplomacy Division.

“UNSW is delighted to have someone of Amit’s calibre leading our ambitious India agenda strategy,” said Fiona Docherty, Vice-President, International.

Dasgupta said he strongly believed in the power of education to transform lives and society for the better.

“I am delighted to take up the opportunity of exploring, through a world-class university like UNSW, how education could become a strategic contributor in intensifying and deepening India-Australia relations,” Dasgupta said.

