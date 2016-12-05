Former Indian Footballer C Jabir killed in car collision with lorry in Malappuram

Malappuram, Dec 5 :Former Indian football player C Jabir was killed when his car collided with a lorry at Musaliyar Angadi Millumpadi in this district of Kerala last night.

Police today said the accident occurred when the car driven by Jabir was collided with a lorry around 2230 hrs.
He was 44 and is survived by his wife Naseera and Children Fida, Rinda and Fahad.

Though he was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kondotty, his life could not be saved.

He first played for India for Nehru Cup in 1994-95. Jabir, a player for Kerala Police, wore jersey for Kerala for many including Santhosh Trophy.

