 Former Indian test cricketer AG Milkha Singh passes away at 75 in Chennai

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 10: AG Milkha who was a former Indian cricketer AG Milkha Singh passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Chennai.

AG Milkha Singh was 75 years old and was survived by wife, a son and daughter. AG Milkha Singh played around four test matches in the early 60s. The elder brother of AG Milkha Singh, Kripal Singh also played for the country in around 14 Tests. Both the brothers played together in one Test against England in 1961-62.

AG Milkha Singh was a left-hand batsman and a fine fielder and got his first Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 17 and played his first Test just after his 18th birthday. He scored over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket inclusive of eight centuries.

AG Milkha Singh was employed with the State Bank of India. His nephew Arjan Kripal Singh played Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu and scored a triple century in a game against Goa in 1987. Arjan Kripal Singh was involved in a massive partnership in that match with Woorkeri Venkat Raman, who too scored a triple hundred.

The former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted that Once the most attacking left-hand batsman of his times AG Milkha Singh is no more. AG clan is diminishing. RIP Micky.Guru MEHR Kareh!!

The veteran coach M K Iqbal who is a close associate of the cricketer said that AG Milkha Singh was a stylish batsman, who served the state team for a long time and guided several young cricketers.

According to sources, the final rites would be held tomorrow.