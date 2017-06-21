Former judge C S Karnan,reportedly holed up at a lakefront resort in Kochi at Panangad

KOCHI,June21: Former judge C S Karnan, who had been evading arrest since May when the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment on contempt of court charges, was reportedly holed up at a lakefront resort in Kochi.Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who is representing the former judge in the case pending before the Supreme Court, confirmed his stay in Kerala. “I’m told now that he had been in Kochi and was staying at a resort near Kaithapuzha lake. Those who were with him wanted to go to Tamil Naduand he was arrested near Namakkal,” Mathews said on Tuesday .

Justice (retd) Karnan was allegedly staying at Lake Symphony Resort, a “low-key lakefront hotel with a pool” located on the banks of the longest lake in the country, Vembanad. A M Hari, manager of the resort, said three Tamil Nadu natives, an older man accompanied by two younger individuals, had arrived at the resort on the evening of June 11 and stayed at the resort for three days. The room was booked under the name of A M Raj from Chennai, who was part of the three-member group.

“They left the hotel by Wednesday. During their stay, the older person never left the room, while the others stepped out occasionally. They always ordered food to their room,” he added.

According to advocate Mathews, the former judge never used a phone in Kochi. “As per my information, he was traced in Tamil Nadu as he used a phone,” Mathews said. “The arrest comes at a time when we have approached the President and even the Centre seeking suspension of the sentence.”

Mathews said he would seek an urgent hearing on Wednesday morning on the petition pending before the Supreme Court. Citing lack of action in the case, the court had earlier asked him to wait until it reopens after vacation, the lawyer pointed out. “I’ll mention the matter before the Supreme Court at 10.30 am,” he said.