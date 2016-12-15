Former Maharashtra CM Chhagan Bhujbal have to serve at least three years in prison: BJP

New Delhi, December 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said former Maharashtra chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has so far been trying to escape in the name of hospitalisation, will have to serve at least three years in prison in connection with the money laundering case.

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, who was reacting to the Bombay High Court’s decision to dismiss Bhujbal’s petition seeking bail and challenging his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said that the truth in this case would very soon come to the fore.

“He [Bhujbal] tried all kinds of maneuvers, even tried to escape in the name of hospitalisation. But now, it has come to an end. I am certain when the final hearing of the ED’s money laundering case will begin, he will have to serve at least three years in prison,” he said.

When asked about the reason for Bhujbal getting hospitalised, Somaiya said: “The reason is money and that is why all kinds of maneuvers are being tried, but truth and justice are winning.”

Bhujbal, who is in judicial custody on charges of money laundering since March this year, had sought bail from the Bombay High Court on medical grounds while stating that his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was not as per the procedures established by law.

The NCP leader was arrested on March 14, 201,6 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land case in which he and his relatives were alleged to have received kickbacks. (ANI)