Former Mexican governor ,Roberto Borge, will remain jailed in Panama until extradition

PANAMA CITY, Aug 3: A former Mexican state governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party will remain jailed in Panama until he is extradited to his home country where he is wanted on corruption charges, a Panamanian judge said today.

Roberto Borge, who was governor until last year of the state of Quintana Roo, the home to tourist resort Cancun, was detained in early June at the Panama City airport with the aid of Interpol as he was preparing to board a flight to Paris.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has accused Borge of using resources obtained through illegal means, embezzlement and abuse of public office.