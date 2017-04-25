Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati granted bail by a POCSO court in rape case

April 25, 2017 | By :
Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati granted bail by a POCSO court in rape case

LUCKNOW,April25: Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati and his two accomplices were today granted bail by a POCSO court here in connection with a rape case.

Special judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Om Prakash Mishra granted the bail to Prajapati, Vikas Verma and Amrendra Singh alias Mintu.

The court asked him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond of the same amount. The FIR was registered against Prajapati and six others on the directive of the Supreme Court.

Prajapati (49) was arrested here on March 15 and sent to jail for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Delhi HC acquits Peepli Live co-director Mahmood Farooqui in rape case as testimony of the victim not reliable
Haryana Court sentences Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, convict refuses to leave court
Gayatri Prajapati
Rape allegation against Gayatri Prajapati: Allahabad HC to frame charges today
40-year-old man undergoing 10-year-jail term in a rape case set free by the Delhi High Court
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy granted bail in Janthakal mine scam
CM Yogi Adityanath refused to meet family of jailed rape-accused former minister Gayatri Prajapati at his residence
Top