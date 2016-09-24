Former Minister K J George would be sworn in as Minister on Monday

Bengaluru, September 24: Former Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, KJ George will take oath as a Minister in Karnataka Government on Monday. KJ George was forced to resign from his post by the opposition after his name featured in Managaluru Deputy SP, MK Ganapathy’s suicide case, reports news18.com.

The Deputy SP had committed suicide on July 7, 2016, and in a video message named KJ George, AM Prasad and Pranab Mohanty responsible for his extreme step. However, the three accused were cleared of all charges by Karnataka CID due to lack of evidence on September 17, 2016.

Meanwhile, the opposition has ramped-up the criticism against KJ George and threatened that if George is inducted into the cabinet on Monday, they will launch a state-wide protest. The opposition has also refused to accept the clean chit given by Karnataka CID and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Ganapathy’s family had already decided to move Karnataka High Court and demanded a CBI probe after Karnataka CID cleared KJ George.